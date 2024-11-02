Third warmest highs and fourth warmest October on record in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The leaves have been changing... The pumpkins were carved... But the temperatures this October really didn't fit the rest of the fall vibe. Check out all the red on the temperature calendar this month!

Our average high in Colorado Springs was nearly eight degrees above normal! Twenty-one days had above average highs... With only nine below. Our cold surge right at the end of the month stopped us from it being the warmest month on record.

But it was close. In both Colorado Springs and Pueblo… This was the third warmest October on record. Pueblo… Your average high of 78 degrees is only about half a degree from the warmest ever. Cooler overnight lows kept the average temperature in both cities in 4th place.

Most of the month was dry… Particularly in Pueblo… You saw nearly half an inch less rain than usual and no snow… On average you'd get about 2 inches. In the Springs it was fairly typical. Just a touch dry and less snowy than an average year.

Speaking of the snow… The first snowfall date this year in the Springs comes only 6 days later than usual. Pueblo… You're of course still waiting. Your normal first snow is on November 3rd.

Speaking of November... Looking ahead… Expect more action and less heat. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts equal chances of above and below average temperatures in November…

And equal chances of above and below average rain and snowfall.

The good news with these changes is that many ski areas should pick up good snow totals in the next few weeks… So if you've been itching to hit the slopes… It won't be much longer.

