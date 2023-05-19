Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

No, it is not all fog, thick smoke from Canada infiltrating Colorado

Let's call it 'moist smoke'
pueblo cam
KOAA
Pueblo, CO
pueblo cam
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 16:17:07-04

Wildfire smoke has become thick across eastern Colorado Friday afternoon.

The source? Over a thousand miles away, in western and central Canada, wildfires have burned well over a million acres this Spring.

The smoke from these fires has made the long trip south, with the help of a cold front. This cold front brought rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, along with an uninvited guest... wildfire smoke.

cold front and smoke map
Wildfire smoke US

This uninvited guest is greatly reducing air quality. Air quality alerts are in place for eastern Colorado until at least 4 pm Friday.

AQA MAP
Air Quality Alert May 19, 2023

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing