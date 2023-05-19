No, it is not all fog, thick smoke from Canada infiltrating Colorado

Wildfire smoke has become thick across eastern Colorado Friday afternoon.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has infiltrated Colorado, pulled in from our recent cold front.



The smoke paired with low clouds is making for a hazy and poor air quality day.#COwx pic.twitter.com/DclFq66ole — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) May 19, 2023

The source? Over a thousand miles away, in western and central Canada, wildfires have burned well over a million acres this Spring.

.@NOAA's #GOES18🛰️ continues to monitor the #smoke and heat signatures from widespread #wildfires burning in Canada this afternoon. The smoke from the fires has prompted an #AirQualityAlert for parts of Washington, Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Wisconsin today. pic.twitter.com/bS5d14RoCf — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) May 19, 2023

The smoke from these fires has made the long trip south, with the help of a cold front. This cold front brought rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, along with an uninvited guest... wildfire smoke.

KOAA Wildfire smoke US

This uninvited guest is greatly reducing air quality. Air quality alerts are in place for eastern Colorado until at least 4 pm Friday.

KOAA Air Quality Alert May 19, 2023

