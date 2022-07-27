The summer monsoon bringing relief to Colorado's drought

It's our rainy season in Southern Colorado, and the past 30 days have indeed been good to some of us.

Aside from Canon City, many locations on this map are showing a surplus when compared to the average.

KOAA weather Precip % of normal for Colorado for the past 30 days

Some of the biggest surpluses are in the lower Arkansas River Valley, San Luis Valley and San Juan Mountains.

Some of these areas are more than 200% of normal.

In Pueblo on Monday, monsoon driven thunderstorms dumped 1.2" of rainfall at the airport, making it the rainiest day in almost a year.

KOAA weather Monday's monsoon fueled thunderstorms resulted in the wettest day in almost a year at the Pueblo Airport

In Colorado Springs, Sunday's 0.93" was the wettest day in more than two years.

KOAA weather This past weekend on Sunday, we saw the wettest day at in more than two years at the Colorado Springs Airport

So far this month in Colorado Springs, we're on track for the wettest month of 2022.

KOAA weather Precipitation summary for Colorado Springs and Pueblo

At the airport, we've seen 2.29" of rain this month, which puts us pretty close to average.

Pueblo's 2.07" of rain has us seeing a surplus of more than six tenths of an inch.

For the year, the Springs is more than 2" below the norm while Pueblo is slightly above average.

Let's end this report with a look at the latest drought monitor. This was issued on July 21, 2022.

U.S. Drought Monitor Colorado Drought Monitor update, released July 21, 2022

Abnormally dry conditions are being reported from Teller County to Fremont County, as well as parts of El Paso and Pueblo counties, with areas of severe drought still in place over eastern El Paso County.

Overall, this is a big improvement from the start of 2022, but remember that the drought is still going on and that very few parts of the state are actually drought free.