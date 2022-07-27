The summer monsoon bringing relief to Colorado's drought

It's our rainy season in Southern Colorado, and the past 30 days have indeed been good to some of us.
Aside from Canon City, many locations on this map are showing a surplus when compared to the average.
Some of the biggest surpluses are in the lower Arkansas River Valley, San Luis Valley and San Juan Mountains.
Some of these areas are more than 200% of normal.
In Pueblo on Monday, monsoon driven thunderstorms dumped 1.2" of rainfall at the airport, making it the rainiest day in almost a year.
In Colorado Springs, Sunday's 0.93" was the wettest day in more than two years.
So far this month in Colorado Springs, we're on track for the wettest month of 2022.
At the airport, we've seen 2.29" of rain this month, which puts us pretty close to average.
Pueblo's 2.07" of rain has us seeing a surplus of more than six tenths of an inch.
For the year, the Springs is more than 2" below the norm while Pueblo is slightly above average.
Let's end this report with a look at the latest drought monitor. This was issued on July 21, 2022.
Abnormally dry conditions are being reported from Teller County to Fremont County, as well as parts of El Paso and Pueblo counties, with areas of severe drought still in place over eastern El Paso County.
Overall, this is a big improvement from the start of 2022, but remember that the drought is still going on and that very few parts of the state are actually drought free.