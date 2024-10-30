The Spooky Weather History of Halloween

SOUTHERN COLORADO — After a generally warm October, the chill in the air today is quite the change! With tomorrow being Halloween, I dusted off the cobwebs of the history books today to find out how often the boos have turned into brrs.

Let’s start by checking out our averages. In the Springs, we typically see a high of 59, and a low of 31, and we see measurable rain or snow about once every five years. Pueblo, you clock in at a 63-degree high and a 30-degree low and see at least a shower every six to seven years.

It can, however, get frighteningly cold at the end of October. In the Springs and Pueblo, the coldest Halloween night was in 2019 at 7 degrees, and negative five in Pueblo. Last year was the third coldest low in Pueblo with a low of only 15 degrees!

Comparatively, the snowiest Halloween in Colorado Springs and Pueblo were both in 1972. Over a foot of snow fell in both cities. But those numbers are outliers. Pueblo had a strong storm just before Halloween in 1991, but otherwise, totals are mostly under 6 to 7 inches in both cities.

Compared to a normal year, this Halloween will be slightly below average but nowhere close to a record. Mainly clear skies, light winds, and temperatures some flavor of the 40s for much of the I-25 corridor after sunset. Fairly typical.

While we’re not expecting any unusual weather ghouls this Halloween, the recent storm that moved through the area is the start of a more active and cooler pattern. So expect more spooky temperature plunges in the week ahead.

