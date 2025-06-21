Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

The longest day of the year is several weeks before the hottest day of the year

Seasonal or Environmental Lag is what meteorologists use to describe the delay between peak solar heating - on the summer solstice - and the hottest average temperatures of the year, which are about a month later. This occurs because the Earth's Ocean's store a lot of heat.
The Earth holds onto heat, and this means it keeps getting hotter after the summer Solstice
Air temperature is a function of the energy leaving the ground plus energy coming in from the Sun
Posted
and last updated

It's the longest day of the year, the summer solstice. And it is hot today. But our hottest days are still ahead, even though the days will start getting shorter. This is because of a climate idea called environmental lag.

The Earth is tilted on its axis. This tilt leads to the seasons. In summer the northern hemisphere is tilted towards the sun. In winter it's tilted away.

Earth has seasons because it's tilted 23 and a half degrees on its axis. As it orbits the Sun, the amount of light hitting us here in Colorado Springs changes.

On the summer solstice, the Earth's northern hemisphere is tilted directly toward the sun. This makes the solstice the longest day of the year, and the day the sun reaches its highest altitude in the sky.

On the summer solstice, our half of the world, the Northern Hemisphere, is tilted directly toward the sun. This gives us our most direct sunlight and longest day of the year.

Average high and low temperatures trail the solstices by around a month in southern Colorado.

It's typically hot at this time of the year because the long days with more direct sunshine combine to give us lots of energy, and therefore, heat. But this isn't when our average heat peaks. Here's a look at our average high and low in Colorado Springs from January to December. The average warmest high and low temperatures are from mid-July to early August. This is because of seasonal lag.

Earth's surface area is 71% covered by water. Water has a very high heat capacity - meaning it can store a lot of energy, and it takes a lot of energy to change its temperature.

Earth is more than 70 percent covered by water, mainly our oceans.

Earth's ocean's act like giant batteries. They store the Sun's energy, then release it back to the atmosphere

Water acts like a big heat battery. It takes a long time to heat up the water, like charging a battery.

As the days get shorter, the Oceans, and to a lesser extent the land, release stored heat

It also takes a long time for water to cool down, like using a battery. So even as the days start to get shorter, the oceans are still heating up.

The temperature of air is a function of both the heat leaving the land and water, and incoming solar radiation.

How hot our air is, is a combination of the energy the sun gives us and the energy radiating out from the land and sea.

In sum - the radiation of heat from the land and oceans leads to a lag between when the Sun sends us the most energy, and when our temperatures are hottest. This is true both on a daily basis - and it's why the high temperature is several hours after noon, and on an annual basis.

So because our planet holds onto heat, our average temperatures keep climbing about a month past when we max out our solar energy. In short, even though our days will start getting shorter this weekend, we'll continue to bake for several months.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community