The difference between a blizzard warning and a winter storm warning

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Winter storms in Colorado bring all kinds of weather hazards from low visibility to slick roads, cold temperatures and strong winds.

Here's a primer on what each of our winter weather alerts means for you.

News5 Meteorologist Casey Dorn

A Blizzard Warning means sustained winds, not gusts, of 35 miles per hour are expected for at least three hours straight. At the same time, moderate to heavy snow or drifting snow is expected to occur.

This combination is expected to result in visibility under a quarter mile.

Blizzard Warnings don't depend on the amount of snow that falls, they mean whiteout conditions are expected and that if you try to travel, you won't be able to see.

News5 Meteorologist Casey Dorn

A Winter Storm Warning is based on snow amounts.

In the mountains, this means eight inches of snow in 12 hours or a foot of snow or more in a day. For the plains, it means six inches of snow in 12 hours, or eight inches or more in a day.

Roads are expected to be snow covered and travel is difficult.

News5 Meteorologist Casey Dorn

Next, Winter Weather Advisories.

They mean three to six inches of snow are expected within a 12 hour period on the plains.

They can be issued for lower snow amounts when windy conditions result in blowing snow and low visibility that don't qualify for a blizzard warning.

News5 Meteorologist Casey Dorn

Finally, snow squall warnings.

These are basically severe thunderstorm warnings with snow. They bring intense snow, strong winds and sudden whiteout conditions. But, they only last 30 to 60 minutes.

So, what about a winter storm watch?

A winter storm watch means winter storm conditions are possible within the next three days.

These watches will then convert to a winter weather advisory, winter storm warning, or blizzard warning depending on how the forecast evolves as the system gets closer.

In the past 18 years, March is the second most common month for blizzard warnings in southern Colorado. March is typically the snowiest month for our area and classic spring storms here often bring strong winds too.

In a blizzard, you should only travel in an emergency, and you should expect road closures. Carry a winter survival kit in your car if you do need to travel.

