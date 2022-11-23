Thanksgiving Day weather extremes -- Colorado Springs & Pueblo

Our weather this time of the year can range from frigid to snowy to even balmy...and Southern Colorado residents know that all too well!

On Thanksgiving Day, we've pretty much seen it all.

The information that I'm about to share below dates back to the late 1800s, and there's a wide variety of weather conditions to cover.

First, let's start out with climate normals before getting into the extreme stuff...

On average, Colorado Springs sees a daytime highs on Thanksgiving in the upper 40s, with an average low in the lower 20s.

Pueblo on average typically warms into the lower 50s on Thanksgiving, with the morning low for the Steel City also in the lower 20s.

Averages aside...the warmest Thanksgiving in Colorado Springs happened just 11 years ago in 2011 when we hit 70 degrees.

For Pueblo, we warmed to 76 degrees a few yeas back in 2017.

For the coldest on record...we dropped down to -7 degrees in Colorado Springs back in 1952.

In the same year in Pueblo, we saw our coldest Thanksgiving morning, with a low -11 degrees.

Now for the fun stuff...the snowiest Thanksgiving Day on record...

For both cities, this happened back in 1987, with almost 5" of snow for both airports.

Remember that each city's airport counts as the official record keeper for climate data.

And finally with the potential for snow this Thanksgiving, let's look back to 2015.

That's the last time that Colorado Springs and Pueblo saw an accumulation of Thanksgiving Day snow.

On that note, happy holidays everyone, and make sure to hold your loved ones tight and be thankful for time together, especially after the recent Club Q tragedy.