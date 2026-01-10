Storm Recap: Record snow hits southern Colorado January 8th and 9th

The first major winter storm of the 2025-2026 winter season is in the books, and it was impressive by January standards.

January is on average the second driest month of the year in Colorado Springs, averaging only 0.29" of liquid. In Pueblo it is tied for driest, also averaging 0.29" for the month. Between 1990 and 2020, Colorado Springs has averaged 4.9" of snow for the month. Pueblo, also, averaged 4.9" of snow for the month in this period - making January the climatologically snowiest month of the year in the Steel City.

The storm system consisted of two waves of low pressure with the second being the main snowmaker. This system tracked through the Four Corners region as a closed upper level low, pivoting through northern New Mexico during the evening on Thursday and providing plentiful moisture and lift to the area. Northeasterly flow from the first wave further enhanced the upslope flow across the southern Front Range. Seven inches of snow fell at the Colorado Springs Airport, between 10 PM and midnight. This is a very atypical snow rate, and was partly due to convective impacts. There was a bit of thunderstorm energy available, and the Pikes Peak Region was hit by what were essentially winter thunderstorms, but with snow instead of rain. That led to an average hourly snow rate of 3.5"/hour. For comparison, we typically consider a 1"/hour snow rate to be "heavy" snow.

SNOWFALL:

In Colorado Springs, we received 9.4 inches on Thursday January 8th.

*Single day snowfall record for January 8th.

*Single day snowfall record for January 9th.

*2nd highest single-day snowfall on record for January. The number 1 slot is not close though. That belongs to January 15th, 1987, when the Springs was clobbered by 22" in a single day!

The storm produced an additional 3.9 inches on January 9th. The 2-day storm total of 13.3" is the 3rd highest 2-day January storm total. It's not particularly high on the list of full-year 2 day totals. January is the 3rd snowiest month of the year in Colorado Springs, but high moisture systems like this are more typical in March and April.

In Pueblo, the storm only provided 1 inch of snow on the 8th. An additional 3.8 inches fell on the 9th, which set a new daily record for January 9th.

RAINFALL/PRECIPITATION:

The 2-day precipitation total at Colorado Springs' airport was an impressive 0.92" - becoming the new 2-day record for January. The 0.67" that fell on the 8th ranks second for single day January precipitation.

In Pueblo, 0.41" of liquid fell. This is more than falls on average in the entire month, but it is not in any record or near record lists.

COLORADO SNOW TOTALS:

KOAA Snow reports in southern Colorado between January 8th and 9th

Pictures from around Southern Colorado:

