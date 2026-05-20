Storm Recap: May snowstorm blankets Teller County with up to 6" of snow

On the 4th anniversary of a significant snowstorm that brought more than a foot of snow to parts of Southern Colorado, we've done it again this year!

After light snow fell Monday night and Tuesday morning, a more significant upper-level disturbance brought a much heavier round of snow to Teller County and the southeastern mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

While News5 viewers reported only minor travel disruptions due to slush and snow, the snow really piled up in some neighborhoods. There were also multiple wrecks reported on Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, due to rain and wet driving conditions.

Here's a look at some of the snow totals from across Southern Colorado.

KOAA weather Southern Colorado snow totals — 5/19 to 5/20/26

Included here is a look at Radar Estimated Snowfall for the past 24 hours, valid from 10:30 am Tuesday (5/19/26) to 10:30 am Wednesday (5/20/26).

Reports in some parts of the state have been limited, so this should help fill the gaps. Confirmed reports were as follows:

* Near Buena Vista: 5.6"

* Westcliffe: 2.0"

* South of the La Veta Pass: 1.5"

* Rye: 1.4"

KOAA weather For the past 24 hours, here's a graphic that shows Radar Estimated Snowfall — 5/19 to 5/20/26

Pictures from around Colorado:

We asked our viewers for photos this morning on-air and online, and you all have answered the call! Here's a nice variety of photos from the storm from across Southern Colorado from our News5 viewers.

Carol McCallister Carol McCallister in Woodland Park, with a report of 6" of fresh snow. Taken Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Sarah Murphy Early morning view of the fresh snow in Florissant, CO. Taken Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Matt Johnson Nearly 5" of snow in the Highlands Lake neighborhood of Divide, as captured by Matt Johnson. Taken Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Vern Kaufman News 5 viewer reported 6.5" of snow this morning in Divide, CO. Taken Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Cathy Prange News 5 viewer Cathy Prange sharing this gorgeous photo of the fresh snow this morning from her deck in Divide, CO. Taken Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Matt LeVee View of the snow this morning from just above 9,000 feet in Woodland Park. Taken Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Paula Frazer Morning view of the fresh snow in Guffey, CO (Park County). Taken Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

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