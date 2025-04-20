Storm Recap: How much snow fell in southern Colorado

Southern Colorado was impacted by a strong spring storm from Friday, April 18th to Saturday, April 19th. The storm brought significant moisture to the southern I-25 corridor, the central and southern mountains, the upper Arkansas River Valley, and some to the San Luis Valley.

Zoom into your city on this map to see how much snow (and moisture) was reported:

SNOW TOTALS IN COLORADO:

TOTAL PRECIPITATION IN COLORADO:

Radar estimates in areas between reports suggest widespread 1" liquid totals in the Upper Arkansas River Valley, the aptly named Wet Mountains, parts of the Pueblo metro, and portions of El Paso County:

THE STORM THROUGH YOUR PHOTOS:

Longtime contributing viewer Bruce Hausknecht shared this stunning view of the sunrise Saturday morning from Garden of the Gods:

BRUCE HAUSKNECHT Sunrise at Garden of the Gods

Montgomery Lee sent in this photo of the storm in progress Saturday morning near Westcliffe:

MONTGOMERY LEE Heavy snow blanketing Westcliffe, CO on Saturday morning

Bonnie Sumner captured this shot as the sun rose Saturday morning in Woodland Park:

BONNIE SUMNER Snow adorns the trees and Pikes Peak as the sun rises Saturday in Woodland Park

Steele Watkins captured several photos at the Wet Mountain Getaway, about 5 mi NW of Rye, CO. He measured 13" of snow at the property:

STEELE WATKINS 13 inches of snow led to sagging branches this morning in the Wet Mountains. This photo was taken at the Wet Mountains Getaway.

Cañon City was particularly hard hit, with the city picking up between 8-11.5 inches. Beverly Essex shared her view of a sagging pine tree in the morning light:

BEVERLY ESSEX Pine tree branches sag under the weight of high moisture content snow near Cañon City Saturday morning.

Bill Bayles shared his view of the dense, good-for-snowball-making snow that fell across the Pikes Peak Region. This photo was taken well before dawn in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood:

BILL BAYLES Snow in the Pikes Peak Region generally had a rain:snow ratio between 1:10 and 1:12 leading to scenes like this - as 3-6" stacked up across town in the morning.

KYMBERLY SHUMARD Clouds hang low over Divide as lingering flurries fall Saturday morning.

And our own Megan Cloerty shared this adorable photo of Cliffy the dog enjoying the snow in Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon:

MEGAN CLOHERTY Cliffy the dog enjoying the snow in Colorado Springs on Friday - from our own Megan Cloherty!

____

