Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Storm Recap: How much snow fell in southern Colorado

GARDEN OF THE GODS
BRUCE HAUSKNECHT
Sunrise at Garden of the Gods
GARDEN OF THE GODS
COLORADO SPRINGS
Posted
and last updated

Southern Colorado was impacted by a strong spring storm from Friday, April 18th to Saturday, April 19th. The storm brought significant moisture to the southern I-25 corridor, the central and southern mountains, the upper Arkansas River Valley, and some to the San Luis Valley.

Zoom into your city on this map to see how much snow (and moisture) was reported:

SNOW TOTALS IN COLORADO:

A selection of both public and KOAA viewer reported snow totals across southern Colorado.

TOTAL PRECIPITATION IN COLORADO:

Radar estimates in areas between reports suggest widespread 1" liquid totals in the Upper Arkansas River Valley, the aptly named Wet Mountains, parts of the Pueblo metro, and portions of El Paso County:

Radar estimated liquid equivalent across the region. These numbers largely align with CoCoRAHs reports used in the map above but fill in some of the report gaps.

THE STORM THROUGH YOUR PHOTOS:

Longtime contributing viewer Bruce Hausknecht shared this stunning view of the sunrise Saturday morning from Garden of the Gods:

GARDEN OF THE GODS
Sunrise at Garden of the Gods

Montgomery Lee sent in this photo of the storm in progress Saturday morning near Westcliffe:

WESTCLIFFE
Heavy snow blanketing Westcliffe, CO on Saturday morning

Bonnie Sumner captured this shot as the sun rose Saturday morning in Woodland Park:

WOODLAND PARK
Snow adorns the trees and Pikes Peak as the sun rises Saturday in Woodland Park

Steele Watkins captured several photos at the Wet Mountain Getaway, about 5 mi NW of Rye, CO. He measured 13" of snow at the property:

WET MOUNTAINS
13 inches of snow led to sagging branches this morning in the Wet Mountains. This photo was taken at the Wet Mountains Getaway.

Cañon City was particularly hard hit, with the city picking up between 8-11.5 inches. Beverly Essex shared her view of a sagging pine tree in the morning light:

CAÑON CITY
Pine tree branches sag under the weight of high moisture content snow near Cañon City Saturday morning.

Bill Bayles shared his view of the dense, good-for-snowball-making snow that fell across the Pikes Peak Region. This photo was taken well before dawn in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood:

BROADMOOR BLUFFS
Snow in the Pikes Peak Region generally had a rain:snow ratio between 1:10 and 1:12 leading to scenes like this - as 3-6" stacked up across town in the morning.
DIVIDE
Clouds hang low over Divide as lingering flurries fall Saturday morning.

And our own Megan Cloerty shared this adorable photo of Cliffy the dog enjoying the snow in Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon:

COLORADO SPRINGS
Cliffy the dog enjoying the snow in Colorado Springs on Friday - from our own Megan Cloherty!

Have a weather photo you'd like us to share? Email weather@koaa.com

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community