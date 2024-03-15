Storm Recap: How much snow did southern Colorado get?

Five years to the day after the Bomb Cycloneof 2019, another strong storm arrived in southern Colorado - and it certainly delivered. Most of us are measuring snow in feet rather than inches.

The storm formed near the Gulf of Alaska - where many of our winter storms come from - but had a few key differences.



It benefited from a strong stream of moisture from the equatorial pacific - a classic El Niño pattern. Stronger than usual high pressure over the North Pole pushed colder arctic air south, and provided momentum to the developing low. Weak flow over the western US plus blocking high pressure to the east forced the storm to "retrograde" (aka backtrack) to the west into the extreme southwestern U.S.

Combined, these factors created an unusually powerful storm system which stretched well over 1,000 miles - with intense winds in southern California and Nevada and rain and snow over Colorado. We broke various records with this storm.

SNOWFALL:

In Colorado Springs, we received 10.2 inches on Thursday March 14th. That breaks several records (even though it's on the low end of totals for this storm)!

*Single day snowfall record for March 14th

*4th highest single day snowfall total in March on record - we'll have to see the official total today to talk about 2 day records...but it will be within the top 10. For the record, we need more than 16.3 inches combined between Thursday and Friday. That data is not in yet.

*Highest one day snow total on any day, in any month, since 1998.

In parts of Teller County - and much of the high country in the Front Range mountains, 3 foot totals were common. While official records aren't as robust for Teller County, this is on the high end for a single storm system.

RAINFALL/PRECIPITATION:

Pueblo set a monthly one-day precipitation record on Thursday, with 1.53 inches of rain! Lets put some context into that. Pueblo typically sees 0.82 inches of liquid for the month. That's nearly twice the normal monthly rainfall in March, in a single day. It's also the most single day precipitation Pueblo has ever seen in the 4 month span of November - March...which is the dry season.

COLORADO SNOW TOTALS:

COLORADO RAIN TOTALS:

Top snow totals from Wednesday afternoon through 12PM Friday:

Pictures from around Southern Colorado:

We want to thank our viewers for checking in with us during and after the storm. Reports from around the region help us to fill in the gaps of missing data.

Thanks Pam for sending us this photo from Teller county:

____

