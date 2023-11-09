Storm Recap: Here's how much snow fell across Southern Colorado

The first storm of the month, and the second of the season left behind a snowy mess in Teller County Thursday morning. Teller County saw the bulk of the accumulations, with little snow reported for areas below 6,000 feet.

The storm was a tricky one! It originated in the Pacific Ocean, not from the Gulf of Alaska. Given its warmer origins, snow levels stayed high throughout the state as temperatures in many lower elevation areas remained above freezing.

The snow first started falling late Wednesday morning, with big fat flakes over the Palmer Divide and northern Teller County. As the cold front slid south into a warmer airmass, it was a mix of rain and snow that fell for a few hours in the Colorado Springs area.

After a brief break in the action, the main energy from the storm arrived Wednesday evening, leading to more snow into the overnight hours. Most areas saw the snow come to an end before sunrise.

Top snow totals from Wednesday afternoon through 11:30 am Thursday:

KOAA weather UPDATED list of snow totals from Nov. 8-9 snowstorm

Additional snow totals reported from across Southern Colorado:

* Florissant: 4"

* Fort Garland: 1.6"

* Aguilar: 1.9"

* Walsenburg: 0.7"

* Beulah: 1.5"

* Canon City: Trace

* Pueblo: None

Pictures from around Southern Colorado:

We want to thank our viewers for checking in with us during and after the storm. Reports from around the region help us to fill in the gaps of missing data. Here's a few viewer photos that I wanted to share.

Thanks to Coleen Chrencik Hellen for sharing this photo with us from Raspberry Mountain in Divide.

Coleen Chrencik Hellen 10" of snow was reported Nov. 8-9 on Raspberry Mountain in Divide

Thanks to News5 viewer Scott Harrison from Gleneagle for this picture.

Scott Harrison 2" of snow reported from in the Gleneagle area Colorado Springs over the past two days — Nov. 8-9

Thanks to Kristine Moor for sharing this stunning view of Pikes Peak with us!

Kristine Moor A snowy view of Pikes Peak captured Nov. 9, 2023 from Colorado Springs

News5 viewer Kym Shumard shared this picture of a buck near her house in Divide.

Kym Shumard News 5 viewer Kym Shumard in a stare down outside of her home in Divide

