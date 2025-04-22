Watch Now
Southern Colorado's precipitation deficit improved with weekend storm

Southern Colorado 30 day rainfall deficit on Saturday, April 19th
On Saturday afternoon - following the bulk of the precipitation, 30 day deficits fell by 0.2-1", in some zones wiping out the deficit entirely.
Southern Colorado 30 day rainfall deficit on Saturday, April 19th
We really needed the moisture we saw this past weekend, and it meaningfully improved our moisture status. It reduced our fire danger, and we've got more April showers on the way.

Here's a map of how much liquid water fell from this past snowstorm. These are radar estimates, but they match up reasonably with surface measurements. The main takeaway is that this snow had a lot of moisture, with many spots picking up an inch or more of liquid.

A large zone of 1/2" to 1.5" totals of liquid equivalent fell in the upper Arkansas River Valley, southern mountains, and portions of the Pueblo metro.

Here's what that did for our moisture debt. This map shows our 30-day precipitation debt Friday afternoon. Focus on the upper Arkansas River Valley on this map.

On Friday afternoon - with some of the moisture having already fallen - most of southern Colorado was short between 1/2 inch and 1.5 inches relative to normal in the last 30 day span.

Here's the same map Saturday afternoon. So, yes, we're still short of normal precipitation for the last 30 days, but the amount is much lower.

Southern Colorado 30 day rainfall deficit on Saturday, April 19th
On Saturday afternoon - following the bulk of the precipitation, 30 day deficits fell by 0.2-1", in some zones wiping out the deficit entirely.

Worth noting - this map uses a rolling 30 day average, and it updates once per day. So, the Friday map includes some precipitation that had already fallen, and Saturday's map doesn't reflect 100% of the moisture we picked up. However, both maps do a decent job of approximating the spatial extent of abnormal dryness, and the relative changes by region.

Also worth noting: April typically begins the wet season in southern Colorado. So Colorado Springs is currently about a half inch below normal for precipitation year to date despite the recent storm.

Colorado Springs remains below average after this storm for a few reasons. First - the storm itself dumped the most moisture over western El Paso county...not the airport. Second, because this is a wetter month for the area, even with a good amount of moisture the amount needed to equal average has also increased.

The same is true in Pueblo. At the airport, a bit over one and a half inches on the year against a normal of around two and a half inches on today's date.

A similar picture in Pueblo - but it's also clear from this graph that this is the most notable precipitation event to impact the Pueblo region since February.

Of course, the month isn't over. This week has very good odds for more beneficial moisture to close the gap. Plus, the Climate Prediction Center's eight to fourteen-day outlook suggests above average precipitation is likely at the end of the month into the start of May.

The CPC mid-range outlook retains odds for above average moisture in the extended range. This suggests the unsettled pattern ahead this week, is likely to sustain into the medium term. In turn, this raises odds that across the next two weeks we could see further improvements in our drought conditions, fire fuel moisture, and other beneficial environmental changes.

We've had more red flag days than usual this year so far because of how dry, warm, and windy we've been. Between the weekend snow and this week's rain, we're likely to see green-up conditions speeding up. And this is ultimately good news for lowering fire risks heading into May. The medium and long-range forecasts remain dry and warm, so we'll take all we can get!

