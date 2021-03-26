Southern Colorado spring break destination forecast

It is the last weekend of March and the last weekend of Spring Break for many in southern Colorado. This weekend would be a good opportunity to get out and explore.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with light winds. Temperatures will still feel chilly. Sunday is expected to be sunny and breezy with a 10 degree or so boost in high temperatures.
Colorado Springs and El Paso County:
Garden of the Gods (Colorado Springs): Saturday 49, Sunday 62
Manitou Springs: Saturday 45, Sunday 58
Paint Mines Interpretive Park (Calhan): Saturday 46, Sunday 61
Palmer Lake: Saturday 42, Sunday 57
Pueblo and Fremont County:
Pueblo Reservoir: Saturday 50, Sunday 63
Royal Gorge Bridge (near Canon City): Saturday 54, Sunday 67
Chaffee and Lake County:
Buena Vista: Saturday 46, Sunday 56
Twin Lakes & Leadville: Saturday 33, Sunday 43
Salida: Saturday 51, Sunday 61
San Luis Valley and Wet Mountains:
Great Sand Dunes National Park: Saturday 44, Sunday 51
Bishop's Castle (Rye): Saturday 40, Sunday 51
Southern I-25 and Sangre de Cristos:
Fisher's Peak State Park (Trinidad): Saturday 49, Sunday 65