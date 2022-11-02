Southern Colorado November weather preview

October brought Southern Colorado a wide range of weather, with some areas even seeing their first measurable snowfall of the season.

Before we dive into a preview of November, let's look back at the past month.

Both Colorado Springs and Pueblo saw the average high temperature around two degrees above the 30-year norm.

Both areas were also drier than average, with only the Colorado Springs Airport reporting a trace of measurable snow back on the 27th.

Other spots in town you might recall, especially the north side, did see totals up near 1-2" from the same storm last week.

For November, freezing nights and chilly days are increasingly more common.

This brings the average daily temperature down to the upper 30s in Colorado Springs, and to near 40 degrees in Pueblo.

This also marks the beginning of our typically drier season of weather, and average precipitation starts to trend downward.

Average precip can account for both rain and melted snow.

Speaking of snow...both cities on average typically see between 4-5" of the white stuff in November.

Now with La Nina conditions expected to persist through winter of 2023, we're looking at a potentially warmer than average month for most of Southern Colorado.

The best chance of this locally would be across the southeastern Plains.

As for overall precipitation, the western third of the state has the potential to be above average this month.

Closer to home, this outlook from the Climate Prediction is hinting at near average precipitation.

Again, this accounts for both melted snow and rainfall, but is usually more snow than rain this time of the year

Finally, let's take another look at our friendly weather team's wager...

Since only a trace of snow was reported at the Colorado Springs Airport late last month, we have yet to declare a winner.

Meteorologist Alan Rose is still in the running and is hopeful that Mother Nature can deliver at least 0.1" of snow to the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday.

If it happens before midnight, then he will be the winner.

After that, Meteorologist Alex O'Brien would take the crown.