Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Southern Colorado is rapidly gaining daylight

In February, southern Colorado adds over an hour of daylight time. This is a relatively high amount for the US as a whole - the northern tier gains 80 minutes this month.
A map of the sunlight gained in February across the United States
Posted
and last updated

Heading into the first weekend of February, we've gained more than an hour of daylight since the winter solstice. Our day is now almost ten and a half hours. Until daylight saving time begins, sunrises are now before seven a.m. and our sunsets will pass five thirty on Sunday.

Each day, we're gaining two more minutes of light. So by this time next month, the sun will set just before six p.m. Two days later, daylight saving time begins bringing us past the seven p.m. mark!

Colorado Springs will gain 30 minutes in the evening and 37 minutes in the morning of light by this time next month.

As a quick reminder, our day length changes because of the way the Earth orbits the sun. The Earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees. Because of that - as Earth orbits the sun the amount of light any given spot sees changes.

The large swing in daylight length in southern Colorado (and the mid-latitudes in general) comes from the tilt of the Earth as it rotates around the Sun.

This map of the U.S. shows how much sunlight everyone gains in February. The further north you are, the more you gain. We gain about the same amount of light as places like Philadelphia and San Francisco.

A map of the sunlight gained in February across the United States
A map of the sunlight gained in February across the United States

One thing to keep in mind as we rapidly increase daylight this month, the solar angle also increases. That means the sun gets higher in the sky and the sunlight is stronger. This increases the amount of ultraviolet radiation reaching us on the ground, which can cause sunburns.

The peak angle of the Sun - which goes by the technical term "solar azimuth" - will climb from 34.3 degrees to 43.5 degrees through February. 90 degrees would be straight overhead, 0 degrees is the angle of the horizon. The higher the angle of the sun, the shorter the distance light travels through the sky before reaching the ground - resulting in stronger sunlight.

Brighter days are ahead. Just remember the sunscreen if you're going to be out for a long time.
____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community