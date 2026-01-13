Southern Colorado above average for snowfall, despite warm winter

While this winter season has broken numerous high temperature records across Colorado with dry and windy conditions creating elevated fire danger, Colorado Springs and Pueblo are experiencing above-average snowfall totals that stand in stark contrast to statewide conditions.

KOAA While Colorado on the whole is experiencing one of the least-snowy winters on record, Colorado Springs has now seen its 4th wettest January, and 5th snowiest - even if no more precipitation falls this month. Record keeping began in 1895.

The winter storm that moved through southern Colorado late last week delivered spring-like snow totals to the region. Colorado Springs' airport recorded 13.3" of snow from the system, marking the most all-of-January snowfall the city has seen in 11 years, with the last comparable event occurring in 2015 according to National Weather Service data, with a monthly total of 13.5".

Unlike typical January snow events, this moisture-rich system brought over nine-tenths of an inch of liquid precipitation in that snow. Even if no additional storms develop through the remainder of January, this will rank as the fourth wettest January in Colorado Springs on record.

Through January 13, Colorado Springs typically records 13 inches of snow on average, while Pueblo usually sees 12.6 inches. So far this season, Colorado Springs has accumulated 18.5 inches of snow and Pueblo has received 12.9 inches.

However, these local numbers require important context. Statewide snowpack are at historic lows, since record-keeping began in 1987. The mountains currently hold only 63% of the typical snowpack expected at this time in January, according to data from the National Water and Climate Center.

January ranks as the second driest month of the year in Colorado Springs and ties for the driest in Pueblo. While it's the third snowiest month in Colorado Springs, that typically averages less than 5 inches of snow.

Last week's storm alone was significant enough to push parts of the southern Front Range corridor back above average for the season. But the storm itself reflects the unusual nature of this winter. The system's track through the Four Corners region and its high moisture content are more characteristic of March storms rather than January weather patterns. These systems require warm and wet air feeds that are atypical - though not unheard of - in January in Colorado.

Even if conditions remain dry for the rest of January, it will still rank among the wettest and snowiest on record in Colorado Springs. However, statewide, Colorado continues to write weather history due to the extreme lack of snow in mountain regions.

