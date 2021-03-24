Menu

Snowy March coming to a close, looking ahead to April's weather

Bruce Hausknecht
Posted at 3:04 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 19:51:55-04

When it comes to March weather in Colorado, we are usually in for a wild snow ride The Front Range typically sees its snowiest month in March due to an active jet stream pattern and more available moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

This March, Colorado Springs has had 6 days with snow totaling 14.8" as of March 24th. Denver is sitting at a tie for the 2nd snowiest March on record with 32.5" so far.

Most Coloradans are well aware that we will most likely get snow into April and May, but now that we are officially in Spring, we start to get antsy. When will the last snow of the season be?

On average, the last snow occurs around April 19th in Colorado Springs and April 13th in Pueblo. In 2020, the last snow was on April 16th for both cities.

In the last 30 years, Colorado Springs saw snow in May about one-third of the time.

Assessing long-range forecast models today, I see the potential for 1 to 3 more snows through April. But I also see a higher probability of warmer than average temperatures which could potentially bring rain instead. The pattern overall looks much less active than March was.

The Climate Prediction Center's April outlook indicates a 40-50% probability of below-average precipitation in Colorado and a 50-60% probability of above-average temperatures.

The CPC specifically sees a much drier start to April.

Spring fever is real for me this year, I want the rain and the warmth. Also, this is your reminder to not plant anything before Mother's Day!

