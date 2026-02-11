Snowpack Report: Record low reached in Arkansas River Basin, relief on the way

Colorado's snowpack crisis continues to deepen, with statewide levels dropping to 52% of median after 29 consecutive days in record-low territory. However, a long-anticipated, well-advertised pattern could provide much-needed relief.

The latest snowpack measurements show a decline from 55% of median just one week ago - to 52% today. According to SNOTEL data, in an average winter season, Colorado would have gained about six-tenths of an inch more water equivalent during this period, but minimal change occurred over the past seven days.

The southern parts of the state face the most severe deficits. The Arkansas River Basin has dropped to 42% of average. This is notably the first time this winter that this crucial watershed has entered record-low territory. The period it's eclipsing is also relevant for historical context.

The new historical data provides additional context for the current snow drought. While Colorado's current record-keeping system dates back to 1987, Colorado State University Professor Russ Schumacher analyzed older measurement systems extending much further back. His research revealed that the 1980-81 and 1976-77 seasons were worse at the beginning of February - with lower total snow water equivalent (SWE). Notably though, 2018 represented the worst year for the southern mountains. SNOTEL data show that it is the 2018 season that is now being eclipsed this week by the current snow drought in the Arkansas Basin, creating the new record low for southeastern Colorado. Statewide, this year's snow drought still ranks in the top three over at least the past 50 years.

Despite the concerning numbers, there are encouraging developments ahead. The mid-February pattern change that we've been tracking is now arriving, bringing not only immediate snowfall but a favorable storm track expected to persist for at least the next two weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

