Snow totals in Colorado from the Black Friday storm

Colorado saw snow showers from Thanksgiving night through Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is one of the big winners with a 23" storm total!

Denver International Airport's storm total is 2.9". The Colorado Springs airport received a total of 1" and the Pueblo airport had a trace.

Other reports in southern Colorado include:

Westcliffe - 10"

Texas Creek - 5.4"

Creede - 5"

Wetmore - 4"

Black Forest - 3"

Colorado Springs (near Old Colorado City) - 2"

Zoom around this interactive map and click on the icons to see snow reports:



____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.