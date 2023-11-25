Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Snow totals in Colorado from the Black Friday storm

bruce hausknecht quail lake 11.25.23
Bruce Hausknecht
Quail Lake, Colorado Springs, CO
Posted at 3:12 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 18:24:41-05

Colorado saw snow showers from Thanksgiving night through Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is one of the big winners with a 23" storm total!

Denver International Airport's storm total is 2.9". The Colorado Springs airport received a total of 1" and the Pueblo airport had a trace.

Other reports in southern Colorado include:

Westcliffe - 10"
Texas Creek - 5.4"
Creede - 5"
Wetmore - 4"
Black Forest - 3"
Colorado Springs (near Old Colorado City) - 2"

Zoom around this interactive map and click on the icons to see snow reports:


