Snow-less in November, but that could be changing soon

From Denver to Colorado Springs to Pueblo, we're still waiting for our first snowstorm of the season, and La Nina conditions are mostly to blame.

La Nina occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures develop along the equatorial regions of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

KOAA weather Typical La Nina fall and winter pattern for North America

This type of weather pattern typically brings dry and mild winters to Southern Colorado as it pushes the storm track into the northern Rockies.

This often leads to drier stretches of weather in the fall and winter months.

The latest La Nina Advisory says there's a 50% chance of La Nina continuing into the spring.

That's not such good news for our state's snowpack and worsening drought!

KOAA weather A snow-free start to the month and the season for Colorado Springs

Just look at the numbers on the graphic above.

As you can see, we have yet to record any measurable snowfall this season in Colorado Springs.

Through the 22nd of November, we're now tied for the fourth latest first snowfall on record.

At the airport, we're almost a month past the average first snowfall, and now within 10 days of setting an all-time record for the latest first snowfall ever!

The good news is that some much needed moisture is expected to move into Southern Colorado on Wednesday.

The storm will be a little wetter than what we saw this past weekend, and there's a pretty good chance that some of us may see our first measurable snowfall of the season.

In order to do that, one tenth of an inch of snow must be reported.

KOAA weather Southern Colorado's chance of at least 1" of snow from Wednesday's storm

This last graphic takes a look at the probability of an inch or more of snow during Wednesday's storm.

The southern mountains should take the top prize, and some areas could pick up more than 3 or 4" of powdery goodness by Wednesday evening.

There's more than a 50% chance for Woodland Park to see an inch of snow, and around a 40% chance for the Tri-Lakes.

With Wednesday being one of the busiest travel days of the year, stay tuned to News 5 on-air, online and through your favorite streaming app for the very latest from the First Alert 5 Weather Team.

