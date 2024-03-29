Ski Report: Solid spring skiing with winter-like conditions

COLORADO — The calendar says we're approaching the end of March, but the weather this weekend at our ski resorts will feel much more like early February across Colorado's ski resorts.

Snowpack levels are up for many resorts with most to all terrain still open. Monarch mountain is currently at 130% of its typical value for this time of the year.

The big story for Easter weekend is...drum-roll please...yet another snowstorm making its way into Colorado! At this point, not a surprise.

Widespread snow showers impact the high country on Friday, with a break on Saturday with lighter rain and snow west of the Continental Divide, with the best powder day Sunday - several inches of snow expected.

Due to the track of the low and moisture with this storm, the northern mountains generally fair best. The exception will be Wolf Creek, which I expect will eek out the most snow of all resorts with this system, even though the rest of the big winners are generally north...Steamboat etc.

KOAA The best snow in all of Colorado ski country should get delivered to Wolf Creek on Sunday



Monarch gets a couple fresh inches Friday, with thundersnow possible on Sunday. While I'm thinking 2-4" makes sense right now, thundersnow is very unpredictable, and localized, so we could end up a bit higher. Either way, you'll have fresh turns on Sunday.

It's going to be a windy weekend at all of our ski resorts - expect blowing snow on Sunday.

