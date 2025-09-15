Rare tornado touches down near SW Colorado, damaging at least 3 homes

DENVER — A rare tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service prompted the agency to issue a tornado warning Saturday for parts of Montezuma and Dolores counties in Colorado and east-central San Juan County in Utah.

The Navajo Nation Police Department reported that at least three homes have been "affected," but there have been no reports of injuries.

The NWS bulletin states that at 1:12 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles northeast of Montezuma Creek, or 22 miles southeast of Blanding, Utah, and was moving northeast at 10 mph.

The agency warned that flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is likely to occur.

Tree damage is also expected.

The warning was set to expire at 2:45 p.m.

These types of storms are extremely rare in the area, especially this time of year.

