Rainy season on target to be wetter than last summer

A wet spring and early summer has us seeing green just about everywhere in Southern Colorado.

It's a big improvement from last summer's drought, and there could be more good news ahead for the 2021 rainy season.

After all, summer in Southern Colorado is the peak of our rainy season.

Rainstorms in June, July and August can deliver more than half of our average annual precipitation.

KOAA weather Rainy Season Averages for Colorado Springs and Pueblo

In Colorado Springs for example, summer storms can generate on average nearly 8.50" of rain.

Last summer was unseasonably dry, with a little over 5" captured at the Colorado Springs Airport, the official record keeper for the city.

This summer so far, we've already collected more than 3.5" of rain.

Pueblo averages less than the Springs, but still during a normal summer can see upwards of 5.50" of precipitation.

Last year was super dry, with less than 2.5" reported at the airport.

So far this summer, we've already seen more than 1.6" of rain.

KOAA weather Southern Colorado Precipitation Outlook -- July, 2021

The most up-to-date July outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors a small chance of above average precipitation across parts of Southern Colorado.

On closer examination, Pueblo County to the Raton Mesa will have the best chance for above average precip through the end of the month.

Areas closer to Teller County and El Paso County are expecting to be closer to average.

With the summer monsoon peaking through August, we're hoping that Mother Nature continues to deliver the goods.

All of this rain so far has significantly reduced our drought while keeping fire season at bay.