Pueblo farmers adjust as poor snowpack cuts Arkansas River water supply

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Drought conditions are forcing Pueblo County farmers to make early season adjustments, with some fields sitting bare during what would normally be peak growing season.

At Milberger Farms in Pueblo, fields that would typically be filled with crops are empty this year. The farm relies on the Bessemer Ditch water channel, which feeds from the Arkansas River. A historically low snowpack in the mountains has reduced snowmelt, meaning not enough water is reaching the farms.

Dalton Milberger said the shortage is causing headaches.

"For us it means a lot more work," Milberger said.

That extra work includes spreading crops across multiple locations to make the most of limited water resources.

"So that...you know...that entails planting an acre of chile on this farm...going down the road 2 miles..planting another acre...um...spreading the crops out a lot more to utilize the water efficiently...as well as waking up in the middle of the night...checking it...changing it," Milberger said.

Milberger described the water situation in stark terms.

"Instead of having 10 gallons to get...get you hydrated...you only got one," Milberger said.

Dry downslope winds are pushing dust through the bare fields — an unusual sight for mid-growing season. The Milberger family, which has decades of farming experience, said they have not seen conditions this poor this early in the year.

"Typically the droughts you know...they don't affect us this early in the year. Typically we'll get water cut back around mid-August...September," Milberger said.

While Pueblo is no stranger to drought, this year is different. The Arkansas River relies on snowmelt, and the historically low snowpack means water supplies are critically reduced well ahead of the typical late-summer shortfall.

The latest Drought Monitor update shows Pueblo is in moderate drought. However, that designation reflects multiple types of drought. Agricultural drought is just one category, and even if vegetation in downtown Pueblo appears green, farmers can be experiencing far more serious impacts.

And while chilis at Milberger Farms are not affected, the farm is growing fewer melons and other crops because of the water shortage. So — you'll get the heat, but not as much sweet, later this summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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