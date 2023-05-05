Pueblo County drought improves greatly with recent rain

Two weeks ago, we reported on the extreme drought in Pueblo which stuck out like a sore thumb in Colorado. In that article, we noted the potential for drought-busting rain by the end of April. And thankfully, the rain did come.

The end of April boosted Pueblo's monthly rain to above average. Pueblo received 2.33" of rain for the month, 2.25" of that fell between April 22nd - 26th. This also put Pueblo 0.76" above normal precipitation for April.

Now, a week after the recent heavy rain, the effects are obvious. Pueblo County dropped two levels from extreme drought to moderate. Moderate drought across the state decreased by 14% since last week.

Use the slider below to compare the past two weeks:

Now, the forecast from here does look relatively dry in the next 7 days. But, a pattern change looks possible by the middle of May.

_____

