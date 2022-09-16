Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent will be cool and sunny this year

Since its founding in 1956, the Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent has been a challenge for runners across the world.

Not only are runners completing 13.3 or 26.2 miles during the race, but they are also ascending over 7,800 feet in elevation.

The Pikes Peak Ascent, happening on Saturday, September 17th, features a 13.3-mile run up to the summit of Pikes Peak. The Marathon on Sunday is 26.2 miles up and down America's Mountain.

The extreme elevation change during this race leads to stark weather differences between the starting line and the finish. Luckily, this year's race will be dry and sunny with cool temperatures.

Forecast for 2022's race

Saturday:

7 am in Manitou Springs: Sunny and 54°

7 - 9 am Top of W's 7,800 feet: 49° - 58° with a clear sky

8 - 11 am Barr Camp 10,200 feet: 42° - 49° with a clear sky

10 am - 1 pm Pikes Peak Summit 14,115 feet: 37° - 44° and mostly clear

Sunday:

7 am in Manitou Springs: Sunny and 57°

7 - 9 am Top of W's 7,800 feet: 50° - 57° with a clear sky

8 - 11 am Barr Camp 10,200 feet: 45° - 52° with a clear sky

10 am - 1 pm Pikes Peak Summit 14,115 feet: 40° - 45° and mostly clear

10 am - 4 pm Barr Camp 10,200 feet: 47° - 63° and sunny

10 am - 4 pm Top of W's 7,800 feet: 57° - 70° and sunny

11 am - 5 pm Manitou Springs 6,300 feet: 68° - 79° and sunny

