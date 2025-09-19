Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon will have a chance of snow...and 70s

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Thousands of runners will take to the trail this weekend for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon.

Long-time Coloradans know that we should expect three seasons on the high peaks of Colorado in September.

This weekend promises to be no different — with 70s in the forecast, and also chances for snow, hail, graupel, and thunder depending on the time/day.

The majority of the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent races take place on Barr Trail - on the eastern face of Pikes Peak. This makes it harder than typical marathons due to obstacles that need to be cleared...a couple of which may be icy at this point in the year. It also means the trail gets strong direct sunlight in the morning on clear days.

In this case, that's more of an issue on Sunday than on Saturday.

Historically the race — which was first run in 1956 — took place before Labor Day in late August.

But, in 2022, organizers shifted the race to mid-September in an effort to avoid summer monsoon thunderstorms and heat waves.

Of course — with a course that gains more than 7800 feet of elevation — there's no season immune to the very unique weather Pikes Peak generates.

With the ascent Saturday, and the marathon Sunday, let's look at a localized forecast along the trail for both.

The races both start in Manitou Springs at 7:00 AM.

On Saturday morning, you'll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s.

On Sunday we'll be in the mid-50s with clear skies.

The Top of the W's aid station is located 4.3 miles into the race. Skies will be cloudier Saturday than Sunday at this point in the race with both days between 55-58 degrees at 8/9 AM which is when the majority of racers should be crossing through that area.

At 7.6 miles, you'll reach the Barr Camp aid station, which will be in the upper 40s both days, with partly cloudy skies during the mid-morning.

Saturday's ascent racers will get a real - true - taste of Colorado weather as they near the summit with snow showers greeting them in the early afternoon (becoming more likely later in the afternoon toward the very end of the race at 1:55 PM), with summit temperatures hovering near 40!

Sunday looks drier, and warmer, during race time with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a sprinkle or two.

Marathoners descending Sunday will see an increase in clouds through the mid-afternoon - replacing the sunny start in the morning.

And they'll be racing down into temperatures in the 60s by the Top of the W's.

Finally, back in Manitou Springs temps will be in the 70s early, before clouds arrive and knock temps back to the mid-60s in the mid-afternoon (still a solid 20 degrees warmer than summit conditions on Sunday).

Particularly if you're racing Saturday - be prepared for the snow potential on the summit. It won't feel like it in Manitou Springs...on either end of the race.

Plan accordingly, stay safe, and good luck!

____

