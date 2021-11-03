Past three months drought dry for Southern Colorado

Since August, the Colorado Springs Airport has seen less than 1.5" of rainfall.

Compared to average, that's about a quarter of what we would typically see in the same period.

Our current stretch of dry weather is adding to our state's drought concerns, with areas of moderate and severe drought now back in play across parts of Southern Colorado.

After a super dry August and September, October didn't prove to be much better for our region.

KOAA weather Precipitation Recap for October for Southern Colorado

The Colorado Springs Airport only saw around a quarter of an inch of rainfall in October, with Pueblo reporting even less.

Both areas were more than a half an inch below average.

Now to a preview of typical or average conditions in November.

KOAA weather November Climate Preview for Southern Colorado

Average highs in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo are in the 50s, and average lows in the 20s.

Bouts of colder air usually brings better chances for snow over rain in November.

But this time of the year is also very dry, with total precipitation for both cities under a half an inch.

Over the next seven days, the First Alert 5 Weather team isn't seeing much excitement in the forecast, but it will be beautiful!

KOAA weather November 11-17 Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Looking ahead to days 8 through 14...drier than normal conditions are once again expected in Colorado. The outlook for dry weather also includes California, the southern and central Rockies, and the Plains.

The Eastern Seaboard, Midwest and Pacific Northwest will see the best chances for rain and snow during this time.

KOAA weather November 11-17 Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

A large part of the county on the Temperature Outlook map is skewing in favor of above average temperatures from November 11th to 17th, including most of Colorado.

To sum it up...the next few weeks are likely to be dry, with warmer than average temperatures.

And finally, what about snow?! We're now more than a week past the date of the average first snowfall in the Springs. For those of you keeping track, it's October 26th.

For snow fans like myself, the prospects of powder remain low through the middle of the month.