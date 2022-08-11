Parts of Colorado are now drought-free amid summer rain

There is good news in Colorado's constant battle with drought. Now, 8% of the state is drought-free!

Use the slider to compare the drought monitor in Colorado from August 2nd to August 9th:

You can see improvement in several areas, including the Front Range mountains and Sangre De Cristos, as well as Huerfano County and northern Las Animas County, which have joined the drought-free ranks. Northeastern El Paso County and downtown Denver reduced from severe to moderate drought.

Western Colorado remains nearly unchanged this week and unfortunately, drought has worsened in far northeastern Colorado.

Monsoon season has brought consistent rain this summer so far, with July topping out as the 5th wettest in Colorado Springs. The surplus of rainfall helps to chip away at drought conditions.

The drought monitor is released every Thursday, which includes data through Tuesday of that week.

