Paris 2024: The athletes bring the heat, but the weather will bring storms

Will the U.S. reign in the rain? The opening ceremony of the games of the 33rd Olympiad occurred with heavy rain in Paris. Historically, Paris can reach triple digit highs (or, using the metric system used in Europe, the mid 30s in Celsius). For that matter...in the last summer games in Tokyo (in 2021) the big story was a potent blend of heat and humidity - with a high of 94 degrees on August 5th and August 6th both recorded as the hottest Olympic high temperatures on record.

That's not the biggest story with these games though, although our athletes may need a rain jacket.

Rain Friday night in Paris is due to a large low swirling north of the city of light, dragging a cold front with it. This is leading to showers and storms - just like we'd see in our own backyards. Highs Saturday in Paris will be in the 60s. Normal Parisian highs in July are in the upper 70s. Additional showers are likely through tomorrow morning and early in the afternoon...though as the system moves east, the heavy rain threat will move with it. It'll be a mainly cloudy day with a few showers possible.

Hopefully our athletes can tap into high pressure for some high scores as it returns for Sunday's events - that'll also help clear out skies. And that same high pressure system will dominate the weather playing field for much of next week. It won't be enough to prevent showers and clouds from putting up a good fight though. Paris will briefly flirt with heat early next week - highs will touch the low 90s by Tuesday - due to the high. But, unlike Colorado, the warmth won't last. A weak system is likely to bring at least isolated showers by late Tuesday and through the middle of the week. Despite this, by Paris standards this will be both drier and hotter than usual...even though by Colorado standards we'd consider it a relatively active pattern.

By next Saturday, a large Atlantic low will approach with the high retreating. This should lead to renewed chances for unsettled weather heading into the first full week of August as the low meanders around the eastern edge of the north Atlantic ocean. I also expect a couple of breezy days thrown in when the low wobbles closer to France.

____

