Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — A powerful solar storm created a display of Aurora Borealis across North America on Tuesday night.
The Northern Lights were visible both to the naked eye and to the camera lens throughout the entire state of Colorado.
According to data from NOAA, this particular storm peaked at a G4 level, the highest level is G5. The storm is expected to gradually decrease in strength through the night, with a weaker storm possible on Wednesday.
You can view photos and submit yours below:
