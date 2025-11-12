Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado

Check this out! If you made your way outside Tuesday evening, you may have noticed a pink or green glow in the sky.
Northern Lights dazzle in a spectacular display over Colorado
John Klemczyk colorado springs
Leslie Trujillo Colorado Springs Aurora Borealis
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — A powerful solar storm created a display of Aurora Borealis across North America on Tuesday night.

The Northern Lights were visible both to the naked eye and to the camera lens throughout the entire state of Colorado.

According to data from NOAA, this particular storm peaked at a G4 level, the highest level is G5. The storm is expected to gradually decrease in strength through the night, with a weaker storm possible on Wednesday.

You can view photos and submit yours below:

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

___

Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers

Goat Patch completes its acquisition of Monument's Pikes Peak Brewing Company with a January rebrand to Goat Patch Brewing Monument. The popular Elephant Rock and Gold beers will continue production, joining two existing Goat Patch locations in Colorado Springs.

Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community