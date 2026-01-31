Nonprofit group Friends of CAIC wants your help to improve avalanche forecasting

Backcountry skiers, snowboarders, hikers and climbers all rely on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's (CAIC) avalanche forecasting to stay safe during winter season. But the center needs help from everyday Coloradans to keep those forecasts accurate.

A Colorado non-profit is offering prize incentives for you to do just that. Eli Davis with the nonprofit "Friends of CAIC" said CAIC forecasts cover 28,000 square miles with a staff of just 30 field observers. Therefore the center relies on backcountry observations from the public during winter season to help them forecast.

"They can only be in so many places at once. So having that extra info...that extra data from the field...the more comprehensive and the better avalanche forecasts they're able to produce," Davis said.

Avalanches aren't just an issue for backcountry enthusiasts. Parts of major highways like I-70 in Officers Gulch are on avalanche paths, which is why those roads sometimes close in heavy snow.

"Even if you're not in the backcountry...even if you're driving one of those mountain passes and you see that it's super windy...or there's sloughing that's coming down towards the road...even that can be reported to CAIC," Davis said.

This program is therefore not for experts only. For example - if you live along a mountain pass, or in view of significant mountain peaks and observe heavy snow falling or wind blowing snow across the slope - those observations are reportable to CAIC too.

AVALANCHE BASICS:

Understanding avalanche setups enough to keep yourself safe and avoid them in the backcountry requires multiple in-person courses. Here's a primer on understanding snow, so you can make reports if you see something while on a mountain pass, or from your home.

1. Where do avalanches occur?

There are multiple types of avalanche. Different types "break" on different slopes. But in general, our main winter avalanche concern - called slab avalanches - happen on slopes of 30-45 degrees. This is about the same as the angle of a single black diamond ski slope.

Often, avalanches will funnel into specific paths. A good way to identify one: missing trees. You'll see defined "cutout" sections of trees in the upper portion of the forest on mountains. Those are places where avalanches have cleared a path.

2. Why do they occur?

For slab avalanches: they happen when new snow falls on top of older snow. That can happen from heavy snowfall or when wind blows snow from one part of a mountain to another. If you see blowing snow, particularly if you see intense wind on top of high peaks that's visibly blowing off the summit...that's the type of information CAIC can use.

3. Signs of unstable snow.

You don't have to be on avalanche terrain, to make a helpful report about the conditions of the snow! If you are on a hike near your home on a trail that has recently seen significant snow - there are still signs to tell you whether the snow is unstable. Even if you're on flat ground, these signs tell CAIC that the nearby snowpack (on the mountains) may also have the same snow set up.

The main indication here is a loud "whoomph" sound when stepping on the snow. You may feel a slight shift under your feet and you may sink down. The sound is the key indication. It occurs when a layer of the snowpack collapsing. The "whoomph" is a release of air escaping as the layers compress.

Another primary sign of unstable snow is shooting cracks. Long, narrow cracks in the upper snowpack. They may emanate from your feet when you step, or you may just see them on the snow in the distance.

The other main type of avalanche occurs when temperatures warm quickly. If you are on snow, on a sunny and mild day, and start to notice wheels of snow rolling down from your feet, or from the slope above you (often looking like small balls or cylinders - that's also something CAIC forecasters can use).

Even if it's just outside your home, this information can be useful. The Friend's of CAIC website has information on prizes. There is one prize package awarded at the end of each month from January through April, plus one separate grand prize winner at the end of the season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.