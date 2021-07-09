NOAA finds that this June was the hottest on record for the US

In an article published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an analysis shows "the average June temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 72.6 degrees F (4.2 degrees above average), making it the hottest June in 127 years of record-keeping and surpassing the record set in June 2016 by 0.9 of a degree."

NOAA found that Arizona, California, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Utah each saw their hottest June on record. Connecticut, Maine, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming experienced their 2nd hottest June on record.

This includes several all-time record highs broken. Quillayute, WA broke its all-time record high by 11 degrees when the city reached 110 degrees. Dallesport, WA reached 118 degrees. Palm Springs, CA tied the all-time record of 123 degrees.

The Colorado Climate Center has yet to release its analysis for June 2021.

Looking at observations in Colorado Springs, the average temperature this June was 69.6 degrees, the 10th warmest on record. In Pueblo, this June was the 14th warmest on record at an average temperature of 73.2 degrees. Reprieve from the heat at the beginning and end of the month helped to cool the overall average in southern Colorado.