New HeatRisk forecast uses new science to help save lives during heat waves

Heat illness is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. To try to better prepare us for extreme heat, the CDC recently worked with the NWS to create a new heat tool called HeatRisk. Let's talk about the science behind it.

Today's HeatRisk in Southern Colorado has most of us in a moderate risk - down a peg from yesterday. This is mainly risky to those who don't have air conditioning or are particularly heat sensitive.

But the science here is how this product was developed. To explain, let's talk about how heat affects your body. Your body wants to stay at the same internal temperature. When you're exposed to hot temperatures, your body responds by sending blood to your skin and increasing how much you sweat. This takes heat from your core - which is warm - and moves it to the skin where it can radiate into the air. Your heart needs to pump harder to shuttle this blood to the skin, and you'll lose fluids faster due to the increased sweating.

This can lead to heat exhaustion and other heat related illnesses. But it's not just "how hot is the temperature". Today has been humid - so although today has been cooler in southern Colorado than yesterday, it still feels very hot. Your body can't cool down as easily when the air is humid.

