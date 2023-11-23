Multiple weather systems affect the US on the busiest travel week of the year

The busiest travel week of the year is upon us, and if you’re among the 55 million Americans driving or flying this week according to the you’ll likely be impacted by various active weather events occurring across the country.



If you’re headed toward New England this evening, you won’t have delays leaving Colorado Springs or DIA, but snow and heavy rain associated with the same low pressure system that affected Southern Colorado on Sunday is still on the move. As it makes its way off the coast, expect travel delays through tonight along the Eastern Seaboard, particularly if traveling north of Boston.

For Thanksgiving itself, you’ll experience travel delays and slick roads if you’re driving north or west of Southern Colorado. As a weather system continues southeast from the Pacific Northwest, accumulating snow will fall in Northern Utah, Western Colorado, most of Wyoming, Western Nebraska, Southern Idaho, and Western Montana. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are posted for these regions. On the eastern seaboard, fair weather returns but parts of New England will remain topped in a pretty white frost. Parts of Louisiana see a bit of rain heading into Friday morning, but nothing of major consequence.

KOAA Winter Weather Advisories (Purple), Winter Storm Warnings (Pink), and Winter Storm Watches (Blue) are in effect for much of the Rocky Mountain Region in the next 72 hours. Plan for slick, icy, and snow covered roads in the intermountain west!



Southern Colorado remains dry for Thanksgiving itself – so travel will not be impacted, with snow arriving in the evening. Check our latest First Alert weather forecast for more details on the local impacts of this system and your Southern Colorado thanksgiving forecast.

If you’re in Colorado for Black Friday, this same system will impact the entire state. However, it’s a slow mover, so the greatest impacts will be in the central and southwestern mountains – which already see larger snowstorms. Some of our area ski resorts could pick up more than a foot of snow from this system for frame of reference. Nonetheless, snow will be ongoing across the state on Friday – leading to slippery roads, and potential flight delays.

If you’re flying Friday or Saturday, stay tuned for forecast updates on this system. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible Friday across portions of Central Florida.

