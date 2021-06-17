More record highs broken in Colorado amid US heat dome

A stagnant area of high pressure has been cut off from jet stream flow over the central US, leaving a heat dome in place for nearly a week.

Amid a severe #drought, dangerous and record-breaking #heat is gripping western and central U.S.

A total of 46.5 million Americans are under a heat advisory (orange) or excessive heat warning (magenta), per @NWS pic.twitter.com/UPRlJ7hQfm — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) June 17, 2021

Tucson has seen 6 days straight of record high temperatures about 100 degrees.

For the 6th straight day Tucson has set a record high w/the high, as of 105 pm, being 111°. This breaks the old record high for June 17th of 109° from 1989, 2008 & 2015.



Also this is the 6th consecutive day with highs 110°+, which is tied for most on record w/1994. #azwx — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 17, 2021

The four-corners states, while being baked with heat, are also experiencing wildfires that continue to grow under these hot dry conditions. According to current fire data from InciWeb, Utah has seen over 29,000 acres burned, Arizona at 277,000 acres, and 100,000 acres in New Mexico, almost all from this month alone. Thankfully, Colorado fires have remained small so far this year.

Thursday temperature records in Colorado

Colorado Springs: High 97, previous record 95 from 2012

Pueblo: High 103, previous record 102 from 2017

Alamosa: High 90, previous record 89 from 2017

Denver: High 100, previous record 98 from 2012

Grand Junction: High 104, previous record 100 from 1940