More record highs broken in Colorado amid US heat dome

Posted at 4:21 PM, Jun 17, 2021
A stagnant area of high pressure has been cut off from jet stream flow over the central US, leaving a heat dome in place for nearly a week.

Tucson has seen 6 days straight of record high temperatures about 100 degrees.

The four-corners states, while being baked with heat, are also experiencing wildfires that continue to grow under these hot dry conditions. According to current fire data from InciWeb, Utah has seen over 29,000 acres burned, Arizona at 277,000 acres, and 100,000 acres in New Mexico, almost all from this month alone. Thankfully, Colorado fires have remained small so far this year.

Thursday temperature records in Colorado

Colorado Springs: High 97, previous record 95 from 2012
Pueblo: High 103, previous record 102 from 2017
Alamosa: High 90, previous record 89 from 2017
Denver: High 100, previous record 98 from 2012
Grand Junction: High 104, previous record 100 from 1940

