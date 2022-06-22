Monsoon weather pattern brings beneficial rainfall to Colorado

The monsoon season of 2022 has officially begun, with beneficial rain falling over the 4-corner region of the U.S.

The biggest winner over the past 7 days was New Mexico, with many areas seeing 1-5 inches of rain. These monsoon showers allowed wildfire activity to decrease across the state. But now, burn scar flash flooding becomes a concern.

Here in Colorado, the Durango and San Juan region has seen the most rainfall so far.

Here are some of the top rain reports in Colorado over the past week (June 15-22):

9 miles N of Pagosa Springs - 2.12"

Bayfield - 2.01"

Silverton - 1.67"

near Durango - 1.41"

Capulin - 1.39"

near Great Sand Dunes National Park - 1.27"

Montevista - 1.01"

Crested Butte - 0.88"

Powderhorn - 0.68"

This monsoon pattern is sticking with us for the weekend, at least into Monday of next. The I-25 corridor and southeastern plains see the best chance of rain Saturday through Monday.

Additional rainfall forecast from Thursday, June 23 through Monday, June 27:

_____

