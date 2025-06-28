Meteorologists play crucial role behind the scenes at major golf tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Behind the scenes at a major golf tournament, a group of meteorologists are watching a different kind of green, providing critical weather forecasts that impact play and safety.

"I get in at 4 a.m. We have a 5 a.m. forecast," said Bryan Conrad, a meteorologist for the USGA and Thorguard, a company specializing in advanced lightning prediction.

When skies turn threatening over the fairways, Conrad and his team make the call on whether to suspend play. Like many meteorologists, his passion for weather began early in life.

"What drew me into the role was I always wanted to do weather. Interested in that since I was 5...10...watching the Weather Channel," said Conrad.

The specialized field of golf meteorology is quite exclusive, according to Conrad.

"You know meteorology and golf, there's only a handful of meteorologists in the world to do this kind of thing," said Conrad.

Conrad's experience as a golfer himself helps guide his forecasting style. When asked what stands out to him when walking a golf course both as a meteorologist and golfer, he emphasized the importance of wind conditions.

"For here a lot of it has a lot to do with our set up and stuff like that is wind. You know, the difference between five miles per hour in wind is the difference in club selection. And so...knowing that, that's one of the things we really focus on in terms of how good the forecast is. If the wind's poor...it's a poor forecast," said Conrad.

There's significant pressure on Conrad's team. National and local broadcasters, players, and fans all depend on their forecasts. Making the call to suspend play isn't always straightforward.

"Humbling. Stressful at times as you can imagine especially when we're in our TV windows with our NBC affiliates...our NBC group," said Conrad.

Despite the challenges, Conrad finds the work fulfilling.

"It's rewarding at the very end when they're happy whenever they get done and whenever they have smiles on their faces," said Conrad.

The team uses typical forecast models ahead of championships and relies heavily on a real-time local lightning detection system.

"The Thorguard lightning system...we bring to every championship and deploy...[it] is without a doubt the most useful thing we have at our disposal," said Conrad.

The primary goal is to give everyone at the event advanced warning of dangerous weather.

"That's the key factor that Thorguard has over other lightning detection systems...its detection and prediction. I.e., we can get out in front of that first strike and make a decision so you don't have that strike and then have to make a decision," said Conrad.

The group uses the combination of lightning prediction and forecast model data to produce an "Alert Level," similar to the National Weather Service's advisory-watch-warning set up.

The system is designed to provide an advanced heads up beginning several hours before any type of dangerous thunderstorms or other hazardous weather.

Once the call is made, Conrad informs the USGA, who then relay the information to players and fans through screens located throughout the venue. If severe weather is certain to approach soon, staff have the ability to suspend play and clear the grandstands.

Whether you're putting on the green or watching from the grandstands, this dedicated team works overtime to ensure the weather forecast comes in under par.

