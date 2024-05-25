Memorial Day Weekend statewide forecast

Many of us are headed to various places across the state this weekend. Here's your forecast, and some activity options and information you'll probably want to know before heading out, and some last minute ideas if you haven't made plans yet.

ACTIVITIES:

We've got four National Parks in Colorado: Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, and Greate Sand Dune National Parks. They're extremely popular, particularly on Memorial Day weekend. If you want to camp, you'll need to have already booked a site. All sites at reservable campgrounds are booked through Monday. There are some nearby sites at certain parks that are first come first serve...expect these to fill up very early as well. Recreation.gov has more information for reservations there.

We also have many state parks. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has an online booking option for those.

Snowpack remains well above normal. Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will not be open this weekend as a result. But, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that Guanella Pass will be open this weekend.

FORECAST:

The storm track this weekend doesn't favor the Four Corners region. It'll be breezy on Saturday, but generally dry. Telluride will be on the southern edge of a northern-tracking storm system and therefore has a chance for an afternoon shower or storm on Saturday. A pop-up is possible Sunday, but chances are low...around 10%. The main story here is - it'll be nice and warm.

In the Arkansas River Valley, we'll generally be dry, warm, and breezy. A cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday but it skirts around this region for the most part. Some upslope flow gives Canon City a weak shower chance on Saturday and Sunday, but nothing to write home about. The biggest issue will be Saturday's breezes of 35-40 mph. These dry downslope breezes will elevate fire risk, but that risk is mitigated by our spring green up.

Upper level energy tracks through the central mountains and I-70 corridor on Saturday leading to snow above 10,000 feet. While rates may be briefly heavy, with a few claps of thunder, total accumulations should be light. Blending the models I think are handling this set up the best...we're looking at an inch or two. Below that, we'll see rain. It shouldn't last all day, but I am watching some decent moisture in the late afternoon that could lead to some briefly heavy showers.

In RMNP, storm energy will make for a slightly wet Saturday with a weak shot for a mountain-top shower on Sunday during the late afternoon...low chances (15%) and nice mild highs on Monday.

In the San Luis Valley...it's opening weekend for one of my favorite railroads in the state, the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad. There's a lot to do in the San Luis Valley...Medano Creek is running in Great Sand Dunes National Park. If you're going to Antonito, you'll have nice excursion weather with highs in the 70s.

At the Sand Dunes, highs will be in the 60s but generally dry conditions prevail. You might see a storm try to pop off over the Crestones (the mountains right behind the Sand Dunes) during the mid-afternoon. Also - keep in mind the National Park Service says you may have to wait in an hour (or more) long line to see the seasonal creek flowing through the dunes.

Have fun, and be safe!

