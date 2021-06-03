May brought snow, rain, and cooler temperatures this year in Colorado

May brought a wide range of weather conditions to southern Colorado this year.

Notably, the moisture in the eastern plains and front range was unusual. Pueblo saw its 3rd wettest May on record, receiving 4.95" of precipitation, which was 3.38" above average. Colorado Springs saw it's 16th wettest May, with 3.98" of precipitation, which was 1.99" above average. In Colorado Springs, 1.7 inches of snow fell.

Southern Colorado was not the only zone with above-average precipitation. The entire eastern half of the state (east of the Continental Divide) saw a surplus of moisture which improved drought.



Click and drag to compare the drought monitor update for Colorado from May 4, 2021 (left image) to June 1, 2021 (right image).

Temperatures were below average as well in May. The average temperature (average between low and high temperatures) in Colorado Springs was 55.9 degrees, 1.2 degrees below average. The average high temperature in Colorado Springs was 67.8 degrees, 2.9 degrees below average. In Pueblo, the average temperature was 60.2 degrees, 1.2 degrees below average as well.