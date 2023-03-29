March snowfall in Colorado Springs set to reach historic low levels

March snow, where'd you go?

It's no secret that it's been a very dry start to meteorological spring for the Plains of Southern Colorado.

With an average of 5.7" of snow at the airport, this month is typically the snowiest of the year in Colorado Springs.

But 2023 has been different as the airport has only captured 0.3" of snow so far this month.

The average for Pueblo in March is 4.5", and so far this month, we're coming way short of that at the airport.

KOAA weather March Snowfall Summary for Colorado Springs & Pueblo

If it were to stand...that 0.3" of snow at the Colorado Springs Airport would break into the top-3 for the lowest March snowfall on record.

Right now...the trace of snow that we saw at the airport in 2007 is the lowest on record, with the 0.1" of snow in 1966 the second worst.

KOAA graphics Record Low March Snowfall at the Colorado Springs Airport

According to the latest run of the National Blend of Models (NBM), we aren't likely to see any additional snowfall through late Friday night in Colorado Springs.

If this verifies...we'll finish in the top-3.

KOAA weather Forecast run through late Friday night of the National Blend of Models

The lack of snowfall and moisture this time of the year is never a good thing.

Over the past month, we've seen 10 Red Flag Warning days, including today.

With our forecast calling for more windy and dry days, we could end the month with at least 2-3 more Red Flag Warning days.

Wednesday's threat level will be lower, but still elevated in some areas.

50 to 60 mph wind gusts plus lowering relative humidity values on Thursday and Friday will usher in critical to extreme fire danger, with explosive growth possible each day.

The threat level is expected to drop slightly this weekend, but still high enough to watch closely for more Red Flag Warnings.