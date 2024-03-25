March 25th snowstorm: How much did we get?

Another spring winter storm has blasted through Colorado over the past 24 hours. While this storm didn't produce historic totals, it's certainly been a wild ride - with intense winds coupled with heavy but short lasting snow creating very poor visibility early this morning - and waking many of us up overnight!

Like our last storm, this system formed over the Gulf of Alaska and merged with moisture from both the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Pacific. Unlike our last storm, the big driver of the system was a developing area of surface low pressure which deepened quickly as it moved through our eastern plains. That surface low and the speed at which it strengthened, is why we experienced high winds with this storm. Wind occurs from a difference in air pressure in a short distance. Air likes to flow from where there's more, to where there's less. So with a strong low pressure system, we get a big pressure contrast, and strong winds. Reports of 50-60 mph were common last night region wide.

COLORADO SNOW TOTALS:

So, how much did we get? Check out this interactive map:

Some of the high end and lower end snow totals in the last 24 hours across Southern Colorado:

Pictures from around Southern Colorado:

Lara Carmen captured this shot in Walsenburg with 9 inches of snow on the ground late Monday morning:

While David Davidson in Westcilffe sent in this photo of this snow covered pine tree with 10 inches on the ground:

