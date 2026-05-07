Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes southern Colorado near Trinidad

WESTON, Colo. (KOAA) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck about 10.5 miles SSW of Weston at 11:44 AM today according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was at a depth of 5.4 miles. This part of the Raton Mesa has seen several earthquakes in this intensity range over recent years, and weaker quakes are fairly common.

News5 spoke to the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office and the Trinidad Police Department. Both agencies stated that no reported structure damage or reports of shaking, have been made to the office.

So far, USGS reports show minor shaking was felt in Trinidad, Walsenburg, near the Spanish Peaks, and in Pueblo.

Shake contours suggest this may have been felt across much of southern Colorado south of Highway 50. If you have a report to share, email us at weather@koaa.com, or news@koaa.com!

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.