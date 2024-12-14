Look up! The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks Friday and Saturday night

COLORADO — The Geminid Meteor Shower is peaking this weekend, according to NASA.

This annual display of shooting stars comes from the Comet 3200 Phaethon. Peak meteor counts can be up to 120 per hour on December 13th and 14th.

Also according to NASA, this is one of the brightest and most intense meteor showers of the year. Meteors move relatively slowly, about 22 miles per second, allowing for a spectacular display.

GEMINID METEOR SHOWER



A shooting star was spotted tonight in Pueblo West by Kevin Kahle.



See comments for details about this weekend's meteor shower. pic.twitter.com/e94DDRAxJU — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) December 14, 2024

The only element working against seeing the most meteors possible this year is the fact that the moon will be full on December 15th, ultimately dimming the display.

For optimal viewing, move away from city lights and allow your eyes 10-20 minutes to adjust to the dark. But, this display of meteors will be visible even within city limits. So, look up!

