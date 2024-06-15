Lightning Safety: What to do if you're caught in a thunderstorm

Colorado gets a lot of lightning. A half million strikes per year hit the centennial state. On average, two people die and 12 are injured each year from lightning in Colorado, according to National Weather Service data. You've probably heard that it's best to be inside during a thunderstorm - and that's true. The safest place is inside of a substantial structure.

KOAA In a thunderstorm, substantial shelters are safest

If you can't get indoors, the next best option is an enclosed vehicle like a car, van, or truck. Less substantial shelters can offer some degree of protection depending on their design - but if you're hiking, caves are NOT effective at protecting you. Lightning can hit the rock above the cave, and will transmit through the cave walls as it spreads out into the ground below. Other dangerous places to be:



Open fields and spaces - you are the tallest object on a large surface, and lightning typically strikes the highest point within a zone of enough charge separation.

Ridgelines - you're on the tallest terrain of your surroundings

Under trees - you're directly under a relatively taller object to your surroundings

If you are caught outside in a storm and cannot get inside, your best place to be is to be in low-lying terrain. It can be difficult to avoid every element on this list (for example avoiding both open spaces and trees) - but generally, a space with dense trees that's lower than the surrounding ground, is best. Isolated trees are a bigger risk than a large forest - but your risk is still not zero. If on a mountain, the lower you are, the better.

The most common myth with thunderstorms is that you cannot get lightning beyond the base of the cloud. The fact is: If you can hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning, even if the sky above you is clear ! That's due to the special properties of air: you can only hear thunder within around 10 miles of a lightning strike. This distance is well within the range from which enough electric charge can separate, making it a good and easy to use indication of your risk.

THE LIGHTNING CROUCH

If you are caught outside in a thunderstorm, there are a few ways to tell if a lightning strike is imminent.



Your hair stands up. You hear a "buzzing", "pinging", or "humming" sound, often from things like a trekking pole, watch, or other metal object. Your skin feels tingly - particularly with items 1 and 2.

This is not a catch all: you're not in the clear without these signals, but these indicators mean you need to take immediate action.

The lightning crouch is designed to minimize the risk to you, and others, if lightning strikes you or strikes nearby.

Bring your feet together. If you can balance, it's best to have the heels touching and the toes pointed outward and slightly apart. Bend down with your knees forward into a crouch position. Get onto the balls of your feet - if lightning strikes nearby, charge dissipates over a distance of around 60 feet. By keeping your heels up and together, you prevent this charge from forming a closed circuit through you. Cover your ears with your hands - this will help to protect your hearing.

If you're with a group, spread out by at least 100 feet from each other. If lightning strikes one person, the others will be able to render aid.

Check out the video for a demonstration. Hopefully, you won't need this tool, but if you do, it can save your life.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.