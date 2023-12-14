Let it snow let it snow: Updated snow totals across Colorado from the most recent storm

A winter storm moved through Colorado from December 13th through 14th dropping some good moisture across the state. Southern Colorado especially saw some good numbers.

In the mountains, Wolf Creek Pass reported 10 inches. But, it wasn't just the mountains that saw big totals, near the Spanish Peaks in the plains, Gulnare reported 9.8 inches.

Pueblo West also came in with a top report of 7 inches.

Wonder what the accumulation was like in your area? Zoom around and click on this interactive map to see other snow reports:

