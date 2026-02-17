Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
45  WX Alerts
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Less well known things to avoid when fire danger is high in southern Colorado

May 12, 2022 grass fire in Security-Widefield
KOAA
May 12, 2022 grass fire in Security-Widefield
May 12, 2022 grass fire in Security-Widefield
Posted

Throwing a cigarette out of your car's window when fire danger is high is an obvious no-no. But, just pulling over for a phone call could be enough to start a fire.

That's because your car's catalytic converter can reach temperatures of more than one thousand degrees when you're driving. If that hot surface collides with tall, dry grass — the grass can ignite in seconds.

There are other less well-known causes of wildfires: worn brakes and flat tires.

Metal-on-metal from worn brake pads or a wheel rim grinding on the pavement after a blowout can generate a significant number of sparks.

Think this sounds far fetched? It's happened before. Nearly four years ago, an El Paso County sheriff's deputy's vehicle sparked a fire in Security-Widefield near the Colorado Springs Airport. The deputy was responding to a call, drove into tall grass, and the car's catalytic converter ignited the fire.

That led to evacuations and a shelter in place at the Colorado Springs Airport. The fire burned more than 180 acres.

The key takeaway is that it doesn't take a deliberate action to start a destructive fire. A small spark from worn brakes, or a hot exhaust pipe, is all it takes when conditions are this dry and windy.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo