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Large hail slams El Paso County and southern Colorado on Tuesday

Widefield, CO hailstone
Jennifer Huerta-Frakes
Hailstone from Widefield, CO, around 6 pm on June 23, 2026.
Widefield, CO hailstone
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, severe hail ripped through El Paso County and southern Colorado.

Some of the top hail reports as of 8 p.m. are 2.5" in Fountain and Widefield. See a bigger hailstone in your neighborhood? Send us a photo with a ruler or reference object!

The risk of large damaging hail remains in place through 1 a.m. with an active SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect.

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