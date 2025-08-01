July brought plenty of flash floods, hail, and a tornado to southern Colorado

July monsoon brings flooding and severe weather despite below average rainfall at airports

Southern Colorado experienced a month of intense monsoon activity in July, with flash floods, hail, lightning and even a tornado, despite official rainfall measurements coming in below average at major airports.

KOAA Severe alerts across southern Colorado in July

The National Weather Service office in Pueblo issued 114 severe thunderstorm warnings, two tornado warnings, and 39 flash flood warnings during July.

Flash floods and heavy rain dominated the weather pattern throughout the month, with most warnings occurring during the final 10 days when significant flash flooding hit both Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

Despite the constant storms, official measurements at the Colorado Springs Airport recorded slightly less than 2 inches of rain, more than an inch below average. Pueblo's airport reported about 1.33 inches, which is a little more than half an inch below average.

Most areas across southern Colorado actually saw above average rainfall. The airports in Colorado Springs and Pueblo happened to be located in some of the few pockets where rainfall was well under average.

In addition to flooding, the region experienced plenty of severe weather including hail, strong winds, and a confirmed tornado in Custer County on July 30.

Temperatures in Colorado Springs and Pueblo ended the month close to normal, with average temperatures within a degree of normal in both cities.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center's outlook suggests very high chances for above average temperatures in August, along with strong potential for below average precipitation.

August is typically the wettest month of the year in Pueblo and second wettest in Colorado Springs on average, so some rainfall is still expected despite the hot, dry pattern in the forecast.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.