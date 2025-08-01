Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
July brought plenty of flash floods, hail, and a tornado to southern Colorado

Southern Colorado's July monsoon brought flooding and severe weather despite below average rainfall at airports. August forecast, however, looks hot and drier than average
Posted
and last updated

Southern Colorado experienced a month of intense monsoon activity in July, with flash floods, hail, lightning and even a tornado, despite official rainfall measurements coming in below average at major airports.

Severe alerts across southern Colorado in July
The National Weather Service office in Pueblo issued 114 severe thunderstorm warnings, two tornado warnings, and 39 flash flood warnings during July.

Flash floods and heavy rain dominated the weather pattern throughout the month, with most warnings occurring during the final 10 days when significant flash flooding hit both Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

Rainfall was below average at the airports in July

Despite the constant storms, official measurements at the Colorado Springs Airport recorded slightly less than 2 inches of rain, more than an inch below average. Pueblo's airport reported about 1.33 inches, which is a little more than half an inch below average.

Most of southern Colorado was above average for precipitation in July - the airports happened to be in a couple of drier spots.

Most areas across southern Colorado actually saw above average rainfall. The airports in Colorado Springs and Pueblo happened to be located in some of the few pockets where rainfall was well under average.

In addition to flooding, the region experienced plenty of severe weather including hail, strong winds, and a confirmed tornado in Custer County on July 30.

Temperatures in July were very close to average

Temperatures in Colorado Springs and Pueblo ended the month close to normal, with average temperatures within a degree of normal in both cities.

August is likely to be very hot.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center's outlook suggests very high chances for above average temperatures in August, along with strong potential for below average precipitation.

It's also likely to be drier than average.

August is typically the wettest month of the year in Pueblo and second wettest in Colorado Springs on average, so some rainfall is still expected despite the hot, dry pattern in the forecast.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

